HYCON (HYC) Price Up 4.2% This Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $744,327.28 and approximately $137,792.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002001 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00080952 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.