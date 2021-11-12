Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $73.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,575 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,025. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

