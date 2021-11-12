Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.530-$2.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.78 million.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

