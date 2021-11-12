HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $202,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.64.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $818.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.81. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.81 and a twelve month high of $853.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.