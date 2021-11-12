Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $1.11-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TWNK stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

