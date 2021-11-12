Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,709,000 after purchasing an additional 489,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,145,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 139,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 141,329 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

