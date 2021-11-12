Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.08

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.08 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 19.12 ($0.25). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 19.15 ($0.25), with a volume of 7,390 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

