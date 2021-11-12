HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Trading Up 0.8%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.93 and last traded at $68.57. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

