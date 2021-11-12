Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 257,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

