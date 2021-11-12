Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.
NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
