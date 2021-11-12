Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.