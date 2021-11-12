Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOOK. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 221,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.