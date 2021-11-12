HM Payson & Co. Sells 54 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 318.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.53.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,577.08 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,262.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,672.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,596.01.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

