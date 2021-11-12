Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Hits $321.46 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $321.46 million and $16.65 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001059 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,185,710 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.