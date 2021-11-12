HireQuest (HQI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HireQuest to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HireQuest pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares HireQuest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 61.57% 19.01% 12.66% HireQuest Competitors 6.74% 26.10% 7.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 26.97 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 32.34

HireQuest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HireQuest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 219 782 993 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 5.61%. Given HireQuest’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HireQuest rivals beat HireQuest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

