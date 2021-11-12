Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06% Riskified N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Heritage Global and Riskified’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.18 $9.66 million $0.26 6.04 Riskified $169.74 million 17.06 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Riskified 0 1 8 0 2.89

Heritage Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.47%. Riskified has a consensus target price of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 74.88%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Riskified.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Riskified on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

