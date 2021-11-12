Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE HP traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,805. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.97%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

