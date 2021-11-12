Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTWS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helios Towers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.66).

HTWS opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Monday. Helios Towers has a one year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 190.44 ($2.49). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

