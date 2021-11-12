Helex (HLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,529.04

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. Helex has a total market cap of $3,529.04 and $2,374.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helex has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Helex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00220800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00090332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (HLX) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.