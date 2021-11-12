HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $169.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of HEI opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02. HEICO has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

