Headinvest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 148.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,904.4% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 37,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 49.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

TXN opened at $188.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.