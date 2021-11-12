Headinvest LLC Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 3.2% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.40 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,175 shares of company stock worth $47,997,070. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

