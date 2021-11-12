Headinvest LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,333 shares of company stock worth $14,578,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

ICE opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

