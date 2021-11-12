Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

