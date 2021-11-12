Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

