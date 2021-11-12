Head-To-Head Review: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.65%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Innodata.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23% Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 1,615.40 -$10.45 million ($0.38) -186.02 Innodata $58.24 million 3.95 $620,000.00 $0.02 428.71

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innodata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innodata beats Marathon Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. Solo

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.