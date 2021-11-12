Head-To-Head Contrast: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -93.07% -44.29% -10.50% Zoom Video Communications 27.58% 29.83% 20.43%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zoom Video Communications 2 13 13 0 2.39

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $367.02, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 19.09 -$224.72 million ($1.53) -13.92 Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 27.75 $672.32 million $3.31 74.80

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Eventbrite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

