Head-To-Head Comparison: Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) vs. Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -440.01% -51.93% -44.97% Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and Shapeways’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $810,000.00 35.76 -$5.20 million ($0.60) -4.60 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigma Labs and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shapeways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Shapeways.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats Shapeways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

