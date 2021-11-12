Head-To-Head Comparison: Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) vs. Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Assure and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 93.48 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -13.56 Vivos $10,000.00 2,975.71 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -8.84

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Vivos N/A N/A -137.11%

Summary

Vivos beats Assure on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

