Head-To-Head Analysis: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares So-Young International and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 3.34% 2.09% 1.65% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $198.47 million 2.36 $890,000.00 $0.07 61.57 ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than ironSource.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for So-Young International and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 2 0 3.00 ironSource 0 1 11 0 2.92

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.83%. ironSource has a consensus price target of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than ironSource.

Summary

So-Young International beats ironSource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

