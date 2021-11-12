Head-To-Head Analysis: RenovaCare (RCAR) vs. Its Competitors

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS: RCAR) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RenovaCare to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get RenovaCare alerts:

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RenovaCare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A -$9.55 million -12.63 RenovaCare Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 26.10

RenovaCare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% RenovaCare Competitors -574.50% -81.15% -17.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare Competitors 989 4130 7507 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.53%. Given RenovaCare’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RenovaCare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RenovaCare competitors beat RenovaCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.