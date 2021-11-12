H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 10th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of HEES opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of H&E Equipment Services worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

