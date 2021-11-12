HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $134.06 on Monday. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,538,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,632,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

