HC Wainwright Increases Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $4.25

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 18,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,210. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

