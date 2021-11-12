HC Wainwright Cuts Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $23.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Radius Health stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $888.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.21. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 461.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $953,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

