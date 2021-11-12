HBK Investments L P Sells 45,607 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.31% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $33,489,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $34,531,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,576 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $11,256,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $10,076,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCIC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,069. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

