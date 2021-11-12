HBK Investments L P Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.10% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,945,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,016,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,552. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

WalkMe Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME).

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.