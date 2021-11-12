HBK Investments L P Acquires 46,218 Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Volta Inc – Class A were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the first quarter valued at $659,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the first quarter valued at $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the first quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the first quarter valued at $3,285,000.

VLTA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

VLTA traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

