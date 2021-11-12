Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of HAYW opened at $24.77 on Monday. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 682,173 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,944.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hayward by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 177,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

