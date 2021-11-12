Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Hits $97.85 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $154.00 or 0.00245175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $97.85 million and $14.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 635,365 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

