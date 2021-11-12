Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.
HSC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 175,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.