Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

HSC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 175,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

