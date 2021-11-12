Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,519 shares of company stock worth $2,879,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

