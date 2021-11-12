Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of HASI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 288,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 200,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $273,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 166,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

