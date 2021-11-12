Hamster Reaches Market Cap of $84.19 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Hamster has a market cap of $84.19 million and $3.03 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,910,711% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,816.47 or 0.81015621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.28 or 0.07159746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,326.04 or 0.99010959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.