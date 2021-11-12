Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $128.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of HLNE opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.