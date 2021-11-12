Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

HAB stock opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner REIT has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a twelve month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.01. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

