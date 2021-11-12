Halving Coin (HALV) Market Capitalization Achieves $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00072456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.65 or 0.07318600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,712.94 or 0.99840406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

