Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.65 EPS.
Haemonetics stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
