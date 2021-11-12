Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.65 EPS.

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

