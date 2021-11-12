H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEOFF. Raymond James started coverage on H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of HEOFF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 million, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.57.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.14%.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

