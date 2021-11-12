Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)’s share price was down 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32.

Gusbourne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)

Gusbourne Plc operates as a holding company with interests in wine businesses. The firm operates through its subsidiary Gusbourne Estate Ltd., which engages in the production and distribution of wine business. The company was founded on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.