Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%.
Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock remained flat at $$4.16 on Thursday. 14,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,955. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
