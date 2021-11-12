Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock remained flat at $$4.16 on Thursday. 14,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,955. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.